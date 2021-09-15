So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 8.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.88. 5,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $479.62 million, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 653,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

