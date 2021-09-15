Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Sonos has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

