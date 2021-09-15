South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,717,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,901,215. South Beach Spirits has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
