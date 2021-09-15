South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,717,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,901,215. South Beach Spirits has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by Carlos Espinosa on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.