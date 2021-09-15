SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.10

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.10 and last traded at $110.09, with a volume of 301650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

