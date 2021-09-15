SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 111,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

