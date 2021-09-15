SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

