SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

