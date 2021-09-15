SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,781,000 after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 397,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

