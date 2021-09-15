Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $247.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

