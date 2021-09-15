SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.26

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

