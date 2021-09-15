Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0611

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $4.72 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

