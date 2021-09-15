State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,972 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $39,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

