State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $44,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.