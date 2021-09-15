Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.45. Steel Partners shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

