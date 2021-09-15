Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 3,993 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,310.05.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total value of C$12,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.