Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 131,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.