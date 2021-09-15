Steven W. Berglund Sells 54,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRMB opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.