Steven W. Berglund Sells 54,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TRMB opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.