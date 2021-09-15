Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.60 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,100,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

