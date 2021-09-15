STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0014

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $34,347.53 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

