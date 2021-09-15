Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,003 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

