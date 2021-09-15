Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 199,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

