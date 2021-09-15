Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.46. 20,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

