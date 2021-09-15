Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $691.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. 12,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.13.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
