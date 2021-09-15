Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $691.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. 12,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.