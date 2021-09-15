Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surna stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Surna has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Surna alerts:

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.