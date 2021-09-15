SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.34.

SIVB stock opened at $584.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.72. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.