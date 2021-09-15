Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $543.34 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006067 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $543.34 million and approximately $263.43 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.