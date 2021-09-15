Swiss National Bank Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,695.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.