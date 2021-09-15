Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Moelis & Company worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MC stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

