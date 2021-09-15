Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

