Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $56,458,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

