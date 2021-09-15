Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

