Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.67

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 10916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

