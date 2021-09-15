T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 466,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

