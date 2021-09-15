Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a positive rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

