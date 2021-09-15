Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $634.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

