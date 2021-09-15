TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.42. 241,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,171,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers lowered TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

