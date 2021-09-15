Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.21. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

