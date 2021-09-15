Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,742 shares of company stock worth $5,366,673 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

