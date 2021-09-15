Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

