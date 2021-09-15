Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 114,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

TGT traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $243.30. 24,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,924. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

