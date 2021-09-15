TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.
Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
