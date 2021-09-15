TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745 in the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

