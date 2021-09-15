Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 886 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

EAT opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

