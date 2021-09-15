Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 14,065 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 60.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 77.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

