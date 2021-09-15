Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

