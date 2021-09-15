Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,310 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 151.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 68,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

