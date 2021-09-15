Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $358,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SPX stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.