Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

