Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

