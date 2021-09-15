Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Comparison

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32% Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33%

29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 103.95%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $18.78, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 35.77 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -6.76 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.79 -$192.30 million $0.28 68.07

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Tellurian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

