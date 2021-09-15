TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.62.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

